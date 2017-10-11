Mohun Bagan win in Sikkim, East Bengal lose Deon Mitchell for two months

The two Kolkata giants enjoyed different emotions on Wednesday and the Mariners were the happier lot...

Mohun Bagan started their Sikkim Governor’s Gold Cup campaign on a winning note as a goal scored by Ansumana Kromah in the added time of second half propelled them to victory against Tibetan NSA.

The Green and Maroon brigade, who had been directly inducted into the quarter-final stage of the competition where they are the most successful outfit ever, will be facing ONGC in the last four clash.

ONGC had beaten Gangtok Himalayan SC in their last match. This was also the debut match for Dipanda Dicka in Bagan colours, after finishing as the highest scorer of last I-League and topping the charts in recently concluded Calcutta Football League (CFL) as well.

On the other hand, East Bengal’s Trinidad and Tobago born defender Deon Mitchell will be out for at least eight weeks, renowned doctor and club vice-president Shanti Ranjan Dasgupta confirmed.

The team, which is going through practice sessions at Howrah Stadium, had invited former Mohun Bagan defender Ichezona Eniyeche for trials, but according to club sources, he didn’t impress the coach. Mitchell is not on the good books of a portion of the club management after his gaffe against Mohun Bagan in the recent derby, where he ended up scoring a bizarre own goal. It remains to be seen whether the club try to release him or wait for him to get fit after the initial few match-days of I-League – a tournament which has lost most of its glamour and much of its significance this year.