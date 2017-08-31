Molla Wague joins Watford on loan from Udinese

The 26-year-old defender joins the Hornets from the Little Zebras on a season long loan

Watford have signed Molla Wague from Udinese on a season long loan.

The Mali international who spent three years on loan at the Dacia Arena before his transfer was made permanent by the Italian Serie A club side who then loaned him out for the rest of the 2017/18 season to the English top flight side.

Wague joined Leicester City on loan from Udinese until the end of the season, with the transfer being consented to by parent club Granada and included an option for Leicester to sign him permanently. He made his debut in the defeat to Millwall in the FA Cup but he got injured after 70 minutes and missed the rest of the season.

The Malian defender becomes the 11th summer acquisition of the Vicarage Road outfit as they look to stamp themselves as English Premier League regulars.

Marco Silva’s side will visit the St Mary’s Stadium to tackle Southampton in their next game in the English Premier division on September 9.