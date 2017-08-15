Mombasa set to host historic FKF Annual General Meeting

The last time the country’s governing body held its Annual General Meeting in Coast region was almost a decade ago

Football Kenya Federation have for the first time in history picked Mombasa to host the fifth Annual General Meeting.

A circular dated August 15, 2017, signed by FKF CEO Robert Muthomi and obtained by Goal, has revealed that the meeting will be held on October 14, 2017, (Saturday).

“Pursuant to Article 26 (1), (2) (3) of the FKF constitution, notice is hereby given that the fifth Annual General Meeting of the Football Kenya Federation will be held on Saturday, October 14, 2017, in Mombasa at 10:00am.

“The formal convocation will be communicated three days before the date of the Annual General Meeting.”

Among the delegates invited to attend the meeting include representatives of the 20 FKF Branches countrywide, representatives of the 18 teams participating in the Kenya Premier League.

Others are representatives of teams occupying position one to eight on the official standing of the National Super League, representatives of teams occupying position one to four on the official standings of both Zones of Division One League, representatives of Kenya Football Coaches Association (Kefoca), Kenya Football Referee's Association (Kefora) and Kenya Football Players Welfare Association (Kefpwa).

The last time the country’s governing body held its Annual General Meeting in Coast region was almost a decade ago in Malindi under the auspices of world governing body Fifa backed by Football Kenya Limited.