Monaco 1 Paris Saint-Germain 2: Cavani & Neymar bail out wayward Mbappe

A wayward Kylian Mbappe helped keep Monaco in the match against Paris Saint-Germain, but the visitors' class eventually told on Sunday.

Paris Saint-Germain pulled further clear in the Ligue 1 title race with an ominous 2-1 win over Monaco, despite Kylian Mbappe's difficulties on his return to Stade Louis II.

Edinson Cavani and Neymar scored either side of half-time as Unai Emery's men rocketed nine points clear at the top.

Mbappe - whistled throughout by the home fans - was in a forgiving mood, the teenager incredibly wasting four clear-cut chances before he inadvertently deflected in a late consolation for the hosts.

Cavani was less generous in the first half as he spared his team-mate's blushes by stabbing in the opener inside 20 minutes.

Mbappe's ongoing profligacy plagued PSG after the restart but it ultimately proved inconsequential to the result, which Neymar sealed by winning and scoring a penalty.

Monaco, who for much of the match looked incapable of mounting a fightback, did gain hope when Joao Moutinho's free-kick deflected off Mbappe to cut the deficit, but it was not enough to prevent the champions from falling further off the pace.

Mbappe was sprightly on his return to the principality, but his first chance came and went early on as he raced onto Neymar's pass and touched the ball past the onrushing Danijel Subasic, only to inexplicably finish wide of a vacant net from a manageable angle.

A second clear-cut chance for an early opener escaped PSG in similarly agonising fashion. Cavani cleverly helped Mbappe's byline cut-back to the far post, where a stretching Julian Draxler could only steer it the wrong side of the upright.

But the visitors only had to wait until the 19th minute to make their dominance count.

Adrien Rabiot fed a simple pass into Draxler's feet and the German did likewise for an unmarked Cavani, who poked high into the roof of the net at close range.