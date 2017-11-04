Monaco 6 Guingamp 0: Joy of six as Toure, Traore and Carrillo impress

It was an impressive showing from Monaco as Almamy Toure, Guido Carrillo and Adama Traore impressed in a 6-0 rout of Guingamp in Ligue 1.

A disappointing 1-1 draw with Besiktas in midweek all but ended Monaco's hopes of reaching the Champions League last 16, but it was business as usual domestically for the champions.

Toure was the provider for Monaco's first two goals at Stade Louis II, Guido Carrillo and Adama Traore the beneficiaries from his superb work down the right.

Keita Balde Diao essentially wrapped up the match just after the half-hour mark with his third goal in as many league games, before Fabinho's spot-kick made it 4-0 at the break.

Traore scored again with 15 minutes to go with Toure once more assisting and Carrillo added further gloss with his own brace as Monaco bettered Paris Saint-Germain's 5-0 hammering of Angers earlier in the day to stay four points adrift of their rivals in the table.

Monaco were dominant almost from the first whistle and it was little surprise when Toure's right-wing cross was met with an emphatic 12-yard header from Carrillo to open the scoring.

Toure was again influential for the second, the Malian sprinting down the right, flicking the ball over Franck Tabanou's head and cutting back for Traore to slot home from eight yards.

Guingamp had completely fallen apart by the 37th minute. Carrillo set Rony Lopes, who appeared to be offside, free to the right of the box and he laid the ball across to Keita for the simple tap in.

A clumsy foul from Felix Eboa on Carrillo in the area about summed up Guingamp's half and Fabinho converted the resulting penalty with unerring accuracy into the bottom-left corner.

It took until the 75th minute to stretch the lead, Toure picking out Traore to finish into the bottom-left corner.

And there was more to come as Rachid Ghezzal's right-wing cross was met with a thumping header from Carrillo.