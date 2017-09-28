Monaco's Jorge joins Brazil squad

Monaco left-back Jorge has been called into the Brazil squad for next month’s World Cup qualifiers.

The 21-year-old former Flamengo youngster replaces Atletico Madrid’s Filipe Luis, who picked up a thigh muscle in his side’s 2-1 defeat to Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday.

READ MORE:

What did Tite learn from WCQ? | Willian states Brazil case | Tite explains Brazil squad

"After contact with the medical department at Atletico Madrid, and with Filipe himself, we discovered it is the type of injury that requires a recovery period of at least 15 days," said Brazil team doctor Rodrigo Lasmar.

“We have decided to withdraw him from the squad and allow him to continue his recovery process from a distance.”

Jorge Marco Monaco training 06022017 More

It is the second time Jorge has been called up by coach Tite, after appearing against Colombia in a January friendly restricted to domestic-based players shortly before leaving for France.

The first members of the Brazil squad are due to convene on Sunday at the Selecao’s Granja Comary training complex to begin preparations for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers.

The already-qualified five-time world champions meet Bolivia in la Paz on October 5 before closing their campaign by hosting Chile on October 10.