Monaco’s Balde anticipates difficult Besiktas tie

The Red and Whites face the Black Eagles in a must-win game at the Vodafone Arena and the 22-year-old doesn’t expect an easy game in Turkey

Monaco's forward Keita Balde is anticipating a difficult contest when his side square off against Besiktas in Wednesday’s Uefa Champions League encounter.

The French Champions head into game bottom of the Group G log with just one point from three games played so far. And nothing but a win will keep them in contention for a place in the next round of Europe’s elite club competition.

“We expect a stage boiling with a lot of pressure but we have to be focused 100% and give the max,” Keita said during the pre-match press conference.

“I was told it was hot. But I like to play in these atmospheres.

“It is extra motivation.

"The important thing is to believe again in the qualifying," he added.

“We have the means and ambition."

The former Lazio winger also dispelled talks of him being Radamel Falcao’s replacement, stating that he is willing to learn the ropes from the Colombian hitman.

“I am not here to replace Falcao. I played with him and I am here to learn from him."

