Monaco beat Manchester City and United to sign highly-rated Anderlecht midfielder Youri Tielemans

Youri Tielemans has snubbed interest from all over Europe to sign for Monaco: Twitter / @ytielemans

Monaco have beaten off stiff competition from across Europe to land highly-rated midfielder Youri Tielemans from Anderlecht.

The 20-year-old, already a full Belgium international, caught the eye of a number of high profile clubs including Premier League Manchester City and Manchester United.

But he has instead chosen the Champions League semi-finalists penning a five-year deal with the French champions at the Stade Louis II.

"Monaco is a club with an ambitious project, recognised on the European stage, and which relies on young players," he told his new club's website:

"I am very happy to be here. I will now do everything possible to progress here and repay the confidence the club have shown in me."

Tielemans scored 13 league goals for Anderlecht this season and was a key player as the Brussels side reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League, where they lost to Manchester United.

Monaco vice-president Vadim Vasilyev added: "Youri won the Belgian championship and was voted the best player. He was courted by very big clubs but it is Monaco with whom he chose to make progress.

"We are very happy because it proves the increasing attractiveness of our project. His arrival is in line with our strategy of recruiting talented young players.

"This strategy, which allowed to win the French title and get to the last four in Europe, is bearing fruit.