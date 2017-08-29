Monaco complete Jovetic signing

The Montenegro international has moved to Stade Louis II on a four-year deal

Monaco have announced that they have completed the signing of Stevan Jovetic from Inter for a reported fee of €11 million.

The 27-year-old failed to make an impression in Italy last season and was shipped out on loan to Sevilla, where he played 26 times and scored five goals.

He has signed a four-year deal with Ligue 1 champions and is expected to replace Kylian Mbappe, who appears destined to sign for Paris Saint-Germain.

The move comes as little surprise as leaked pictures this week showed Jovetic wearing Monaco's number 10 shirt, which is currently worn by Mbappe at Stade Louis II.

Keita Balde of Lazio is also reportedly on the club's shopping list, with a transfer fee of €30m supposedly agreed by the two sides.