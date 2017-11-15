Monaco retain unbeaten record, Banvit show grit

After six matches in the Basketball Champions League, Monaco are the only side to retain a 100 per cent record.

Monaco retained their unbeaten record in this year's FIBA Basketball Champions League by defeating UCAM Murcia on Tuesday, while 2016-17 runners-up Banvit fought back and clung on to beat Movistar Estudiantes.

Pro A side Monaco, who were third in last season's competition, were forced to work hard for a 68-63 triumph in Spain, overturning a five-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to move to 6-0 at the top of Group A.

Chris Evans led Zvezdan Mitrovic's team with 14 points and nine rebounds, with the head coach acknowledging that Murcia had provided their sternest test of the competition.

"It was the toughest game for us, from the beginning," Mitrovic said. "This is the first round, I think our group is absolutely not easy. Everybody can beat everybody.

"They are the best team we played until now."

In Group C, Banvit stormed from 14 points down in the opening quarter to take an 82-80 win over Estudiantes, who pushed late on and saw Sylven Landesberg succeed with six efforts from beyond the arc.

Gediminas Orelik also displayed his prowess from three-point range with a game-winning bucket from downtown as Umana Reyer Venezia ousted Bayreuth 70-67 in Italy.

SikeliArchivi Capo d'Orlando overcame Ventspils 66-55 for their first win of the campaign, while Vladimir Dragicevic's 17 points and 10 rebounds were not enough to stop Nanterre 92 beating his Stelmet Zielona Gora side 95-82.

CEZ Nymburk got the better of Oostende 86-72, Ludwigsburg defeated Gaziantep 86-74 and Aris edged Sidigas Avellino 59-56 in Greece.