Monaco rout Oldenburg to stay unbeaten, Tenerife resist fightback

Oldenburg were unable to derail unbeaten Monaco, while Tenerife held firm for a win in the FIBA Basketball Champions League.

Monaco routed Oldenburg 88-73 in a top-of-the-table Group A clash in Wednesday's FIBA Basketball Champions League action.

Zvezdan Mitrovic's side remain the only unbeaten team in this year's competition after ending a three-match winning streak for Oldenburg at the Salle Gaston Medecin.

It was an all-round team effort for the hosts, with Amara Sy contributing 19 points, while Gerald Robinson had 17, and Paul Lacombe contributed 11, as well as six rebounds and five assists.

Oldenburg's defeat means they slipped to third behind Pinar Karsiyaka, who needed overtime for a thrilling 96-91 win at Murcia. There were seven lead changes in the extra minutes, while David Kennedy had 30 points off the bench for Pinar.

Also in Group A, Juventus moved off the foot of the pool with a 90-85 overtime win over Sassari, with Anthony Ireland scoring nine of his 20 points in the additional time.

Defending champions Tenerife survived a fight from PAOK to run out 79-74 winners on the road in Group B. The Spaniards, who led by 10 at one stage, trailed briefly in the last quarter.

But a tough lay up from Nico Richotti, followed by some brilliant late defending from the captain, helped see Tenerife home, Richotti finishing with 22 points.

Three teams are 4-1 in the pool, with Ventspils just one match behind thanks to a 99-74 win at Gaziantep, Blake Hamilton the hero with 26 points, including nine from 10 in the field. Group B's other match saw Ludwigsburg beat Elan Chalon 94-74.

In Group C, last year's runners-up Banvit were beaten 49-48 in a low-scoring affair at Rosa Radom, who won for the first time this season, while in Group D Avellino saw off Nymburk 80-63.