Monaco set Ligue 1 record for consecutive wins

Monaco set a new Ligue 1 record for consecutive victories after Radamel Falcao secured their 15th straight with a 1-0 win over Metz on Friday.

Falcao's 78th-minute winner ensured an otherwise frustrating night ended on a record-breaking note as Monaco surpassed the 14 consecutive triumphs accumulated by Bordeaux in 2009.

15 - @AS_Monaco_EN have now won their last 15 games in Ligue 1, a record for a team in the history of the top-flight. Pantheon. pic.twitter.com/di7efQeSHx — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 18, 2017

Playing without Kylian Mbappe, Falcao's effort sealed a third straight win to start Monaco's title defence.

The Colombian has now scored seven goals in the past five Ligue 1 matches, including four to open the new campaign.