Monaco can still challenge despite Mbappe-led exodus - Lopes

Kylian Mbappe, Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko may all have fled in a summer exodus, but Monaco midfielder Rony Lopes believes the most important factor in last season's Ligue 1 title win remains.

The Stade Louis II outfid made a stunning and rapid rise to the summit of Ligue 1 last season, dethroning French giants Paris Saint-Germain for their first league title in 17 years, while reaching the Champions League semi-finals with style and substance.

But the nucleus of their title-winning line-up has been ripped apart after being raided by PSG, Manchester City and Chelsea for teenage sensation Mbappe, playmaker Silva, star full-back Mendy and tough-tackling midfielder Bakayoko.

While doubts have emerged over Monaco's ability to compete with Mbappe and €222 million-rated Neymar at big-spending PSG, it has been business as usual for Leonardo Jardim's side, who have not missed a beat on and off the pitch.

Monaco won their opening four matches of the Ligue 1 season and managed to complete the signings of Keita Balde and Stevan Jovetic to add to the arrivals of Youri Tielemans and Terence Kongolo.

And Lopes – back from a loan spell at fellow French outfit Lille – said in an interview with Omnisport that the club still has the potential to win titles despite the big losses.

"All eyes are on us. Some great players have left, indeed, however also new ones have joined in," he said.

"Besides, the most important is still here: the structure, the staff, the culture is the same as last season. Everyone who loves football must enjoy watching Monaco play. Our culture is very attacking, but if you watch carefully we also know how to defend. Working as a block has been one of our biggest strengths and our coach has been decisive on the way we play.

"To those who doubt we can repeat or overcome last year's results, we have only one thing to do: shut them up with victories.

"Neymar joining Ligue 1 was important as he is a world star and more people will be interested in the French league. Of course, to see a rival getting reinforcements like Neymar and Mbappe makes even more competition, but that is good. That's what attracts audiences and interest in a competition: to see the best playing each other.

"In the end, in spite of more or less money spent, it's 11 against 11 in every match. I'm sure it will be a long competitive season. For everyone."

