Monaco vs PSG: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Kylian Mbappe returns to face his former club on Sunday when Paris Saint-Germain take on Monaco at Stade Louis II.

Both sides were in Champions League action during the week but while PSG thrashed Celtic 7-1, Monaco were well beaten 4-1 at home by RB Leipzig, which ended any hopes of progression to the knock-out stage.

Leonardo Jardim's men will be keen to put that disappointment behind them by securing a positive result against their rivals as they endeavour to cut the gap between them to three points.

Game Monaco vs PSG Date Sunday, November 26 Time 20:00 GMT / 15:00 ET

