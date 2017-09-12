Monaco without Premier League target Thomas Lemar for RB Leipzig opener

After a heavy defeat to Nice, the Ligue 1 side must negotiate their away Champions League match against RB Leipzig without their star attacker

Thomas Lemar is out of Monaco's Champions League game against RB Leipzig through injury.

The France international is not in Leonardo Jardim's 21-man squad for Wednesday's away fixture, which will open their campaign in Group G, due to a thigh problem.

Lemar had to be substituted at half-time of Monaco's humiliating 4-0 away defeat to Nice in Ligue 1 on Saturday and has not been passed fit to play.

The squad for the Leipzig clash does include in-form striker Radamel Falcao and new signing Keita Balde, who is yet to make his debut after his move from Lazio.

Monaco, semi-finalists in last season's competition, are top seeds in an open group that also contains Leipzig, Porto and Besiktas.

Lemar, who rejected a deadline-day move to Arsenal and reportedly drew interest from Liverpool, has been an ever-present for Monaco's five Ligue 1 matches in 2017-18 and has two assists to his name.