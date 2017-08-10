Money has come to shape the Premier League - but this doesn't necessarily mean it has to define it

It was the morning of the Super Cup in Skopje, where Gareth Bale and so many other big-name transfers had been discussed behind the scenes, when a Spanish football figure asked a Uefa official whether the governing body is concerned about the escalation of spending in the European game.

Neymar was naturally mentioned, as was the market notionally getting distorted by Manchester City paying more than £50m for a full-back. “The Neymar case is unique,” came the response, “but so is the Premier League. You know it’s a Premier League price.”

In other words, it’s a hyper-reality, but in so many senses.

This is also one of the extra costs of a competition that is so glamorously promoted, that has been so bombastic about its bountiful broadcasting deals. It’s impossible not to mention money because of how imposingly central it is to the new season, because of how it so conditions that season, and because we are still in a transfer window when at least four of last season’s top six clubs - City, Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool - have each been planning a net spend of around £200m for it with Everton not far behind.

It thereby makes it all the more appropriate that a signpost like the 25th anniversary of the Premier League’s initial breakaway is being so celebrated, because this situation - where some transfer prices no longer really register on any kind of realistic level - is the direct evolution of what happened in 1992, and it does feel like the competition has definitively entered a new era.

The first phase of that era was bringing in most of the biggest-name managers in the world, laying the team foundations, before finally moving onto a different plane by looking to let those managers embark on the biggest collective spending spree any league has ever seen. It is unprecedented.

Just as the 2016-17 ‘league of star managers’ never did develop into the grand Mancunian duel at the top between Pep Guardiola and Jose Mourinho that so many expected, though, all that cash can have other unintended consequences too.

Primarily, those managers have actually struggled to spend some of that money. Every European club they’ve looked to buy off has seen them coming and duly jacked up asking prices, meaning there are very few of the big six who are currently all that satisfied with their business.

The Chelsea manager has cut an unhappy figure in pre-season

Antonio Conte has made his dissatisfaction publicly known, as he evidently tries to pressurise the Chelsea board to make more signings, and the downscaled size of his squad makes it feel like their ability to do that is going to be key to the club’s ability to defend the title. Mourinho is no longer so dissatisfied but has been fairly public about his own issues. United have so far probably become the only big team to sign for all the positions they most specifically require, but haven’t yet brought in the special quality they also need to really elevate the overall standard of the squad.

City are some way the opposite, especially having made what might well be the signing of the summer in getting Bernardo Silva, but not yet getting the central defensive midfield players that would so crucially shore up that side. They also want to prise Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, whose summer has almost become about standing firm, although doing so would then enhance the value of Sead Kolasinac and Alexandre Lacazette. Liverpool face a similar challenge regarding Barcelona’s interest in Philippe Coutinho, and that is all the more frustrating a situation because of their failure to yet bring in the top targets of Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita, who could really push them on. Then there’s Tottenham Hotspur, who have sold Kyle Walker to City for that much-discussed price, but haven’t yet used that money to sign anyone.

