‘The money’s not coming out of my pocket’ – Mbappe says huge PSG fee won't be a burden

Kylian Mbappe has said that he will not let any transfer fee weigh upon him at Paris Saint-Germain.

The 18-year-old striker arrived at his hometown club from Monaco on transfer deadline day on loan, though PSG have a compulsory purchase option for a figure believed to be in the region of €180 million at the end of the season.

That makes the ex-Monaco striker the second most expensive player in the world, behind only Neymar, who moved to the Parc des Princes from Barcelona earlier in August.

“The price is what it is, it’s not going to weigh me down,” he told the media as he was presented at PSG’s home ground. “I didn’t manage the transfer. The money’s neither going in my pocket or out of it.”

Mbappe has hinted that Neymar’s arrival in France played a large role in him making the call to return to Paris, though the chance to join his hometown club was always an appealing one.

“In May, I was of the opinion I’d stay with Monaco,” he explained. “There were events that have changed my opinion.

“It will be extraordinary to play with him (Neymar), but I came for the project.

"I have entered into a dressing room where I have the fewest titles to my name. I have a lot to learn and prove.

"In Paris, I will be able to learn and improve while winning. I am hungry for titles. I want to win, starting right now.

“For me, it was important to come back to my town. For me, the Parc des Princes is special, somewhere I’d go to spend my pocket money.”

Mbappe is expected to make his PSG debut on Friday, when Unai Emery’s men go to Metz for a Ligue 1 fixture.