Monfils to miss Paris Masters and Davis Cup final after ending season early

Gael Monfils' injury woes have dealt the Frenchman another blow, with his year ended on Sunday and causing him to miss the Davis Cup final.

Gael Monfils announced he will miss the rest of the season, including the Paris Masters and Davis Cup final after a series of injury problems.

Frenchman Monfils suffered a knee injury at the US Open, but he had been looking to return ahead of November's Davis Cup final against Belgium at Stade Pierre Mauroy.

"The goal is to get one or two tournaments to find his level again and hope for a spot in the Davis Cup final in Lille," Mikael Tillstrom – Monfils' coach, posting on the player's Twitter account – had said earlier in October.

But Monfils called time on his season on Sunday, acknowledging it had been a difficult year.

"I have been forced to end my season today by withdrawing from the Rolex Paris Masters," he wrote in a statement on Twitter.

"Aside from the disappointment of the moment, time has come for me to reflect on a season which, as you can imagine, did not meet my expectations.

"It has been difficult both mentally and physically with a series of injuries, a lot of efforts to get back and a lack of consistency with regards to the quality of my game."

On France's Davis Cup bid, Monfils added: "I will be the number one fan of my French team-mates for the Davis Cup final.

"I will fully support them for the big event and sincerely hope to see them lifting the trophy."