Monreal: Ozil and Alexis committed to Arsenal and going nowhere

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez are “committed” to Arsenal and unlikely to leave the club in January, according to Nacho Monreal.

Both men continue to see their respective futures called into question as they run down their current contracts at Emirates Stadium.

The pair are set to become free agents in the summer of 2018 unless fresh terms are agreed or winter sales sanctioned.

Manchester rivals City and United have been heavily linked with moves to acquire two highly-rated creative talents, but Monreal insists nobody in the Arsenal camp has been given any indication that the duo will move on.

“The feeling is that they will continue,” the Spanish defender told IBTimes UK.

“At no time have we talked about the possibility of them leaving. Not at all. They are committed to the group and we will see what happens.

