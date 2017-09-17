Montpellier stay perfect as Racing 92 go second

Montpellier lead Racing 92 by five points at the summit of the Top 14 table after both sides won on Sunday.

Montpellier maintained their perfect start to the Top 14 season on Sunday, while Racing 92 moved to second in the table.

Early league leaders Montpellier were winners for the fourth game running as they saw off Toulon 43-20 at Alstrad Stadium – giving them a five-point cushion at the summit.

Aaron Cruden, Nemani Nadolo, Paul Willemse, Joseph Tomane and Francois Steyn scored the home side, who also benefited from a 65th-minute penalty try.

Toulon had led after seven minutes when Josua Tuisova went over, but only a second-half Chris Ashton try followed for the visitors after Francois Trinh-Duc's 47th minute penalty.

Earlier in the day, Racing had beaten Oyonnax 25-13 in Colombes.

Leone Nakarawa, Virimi Vakatawa and Marc Andreu all touched down before half-time, with penalties from Dan Carter and Maxime Machenaud completing their win.