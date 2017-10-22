Montpellier v Exeter Chiefs, Champions Cup: live score updates
Facts and stats
Some background information below courtesy of EPC.
- This will be the third time the clubs have met in Europe following their clashes in the 2010/11 Challenge Cup pool stage. Montpellier won both encounters although Exeter claimed a losing bonus point in each match.
- Montpellier have won their last four home games in the Champions Cup, and they've been beaten just four times at home in the competition (W9, D2).
- The Top 14 side have lost five of their last six games against Premiership opposition, however, they did win their most recent such match against Northampton Saints in Round 6 last season.
- Exeter won away from home against Bordeaux-Bègles last season, their only win in the competition in France (L5).
- Overall, on the road, the Chiefs have won just three times in 13 matches to date.
- Exeter completed just 78% of their tackles (83/106) in Round 1, the lowest average of any side.
- Montpellier managed 34 defenders beaten in Round 1, more than any other side and more than twice as many as Exeter (16).
- The Top 14 outfit conceded 23 turnovers against Leinster in Round 1, more than anyone else.
- Apart from scoring two tries at the RDS, Nemani Nadolo made more carries (21) and beat more defenders (11) than any other player in Round 1.
- Gareth Steenson made four offloads in Round 1, only two players made more.
Weather delivering
Really does look a picture at the Altrad Stadium, a far cry from the weather we saw in Llanelli on Friday night.
Storm Brian didn't make it to Montpellier... pic.twitter.com/H0JCNWGIwp— Rupert Cox (@RupertCoxSKY) 22 October 2017
Montpellier arriving
Love the Springbok supporter there welcoming Ruan Pienaar.
Ruan Pienaar and @MHR_officiel welcomed into the Altrad @ChampionsCup@ExeterChiefspic.twitter.com/KKbcj5Au2n— Rupert Cox (@RupertCoxSKY) 22 October 2017
Welcome!
Afternoon all, what a treat this could be from the Altrad Stadium this afternoon in the Champions Cup.
It has been a lively weekend so far to say the least, Treviso pushing Toulon all the way 29-30 yesterday with the Ospreys getting two bonus points in defeat at Saracens being the highlights...
...so far! Montpellier have wobbled a little after punishing teams at the start of the season in France, falling to Leinster last weekend in Dublin. Exeter meanwhile dug deep to send Glasgow Warriors back up to Scotland with no points to show for their efforts.
Here's how Pool 3 stacks up so far:
Team news as follows: Montpellier continue to struggle at fly-half in the absence of Aaron Cruden. Benoit Paillaugue, traditionally a scrum-half, is the new man at ten this week.
Romain Ruffenach meanwhile gets the start at hooker ahead of former Springbok star Bismarck du Plessis.
Exeter Chiefs meanwhile welcome back Thomas Waldrom at number eight for his outing of the season, as rising star Sam Simmonds drops to the bench.
The other change by Rob Baxter sees Tomas Francis get the nod at tighthead prop ahead of Harry Williams for the trip to France.
Teams
Montpellier: 15 Jesse Mogg, 14 Benjamin Fall, 13 Joseph Tomane, 12 Frans Steyn, 11 Nemani Nadolo, 10 Benoit Paillaugue, 9 Ruan Pienaar; 1 Mikheil Nariashvili, 2 Romain Ruffenach, 3 Antoine Guillamon, 4 Jacques du Plessis, 5 Nicholaas van Rensburg, 6 Kelian Galletier, 7 Yacouba Camara, 8 Louis Picamoles,
Replacements: 16 Charles Geli, 17 Grégory Fichten, 18 Davit Kubriashvili, 19 Julien Delannoy, 20 Wiaan Liebenberg, 21 Enzo Sanga, 22 Timoci Nagusa, 23 Joffrey Michel
Exeter: 15 Phil Dollman, 14 Lachie Turner, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ian Whitten, 11 Olly Woodburn, 10 Gareth Steenson, 9 Nic White; 1 Ben Moon, 2 Jack Yeandle (c), 3 Tomas Francis, 4 Mitch Lees, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Don Armand, 7 Julian Salvi, 8 Thomas Waldrom
Replacements: 16 Elvis Taione, 17 Alec Hepburn, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Ollie Atkins, 20 Sam Simmonds, 21 Will Chudley, 22 Tom Hendrickson, 23 James Short
Kick-off: 13:00 UK time
Referee: John Lacey (Ireland)