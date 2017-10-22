Montpellier v Exeter Chiefs, Champions Cup: live score updates

12:39PM

Facts and stats

Some background information below courtesy of EPC.

This will be the third time the clubs have met in Europe following their clashes in the 2010/11 Challenge Cup pool stage. Montpellier won both encounters although Exeter claimed a losing bonus point in each match.

Montpellier have won their last four home games in the Champions Cup, and they've been beaten just four times at home in the competition (W9, D2).

The Top 14 side have lost five of their last six games against Premiership opposition, however, they did win their most recent such match against Northampton Saints in Round 6 last season.

Exeter won away from home against Bordeaux-Bègles last season, their only win in the competition in France (L5).

Overall, on the road, the Chiefs have won just three times in 13 matches to date.

Exeter completed just 78% of their tackles (83/106) in Round 1, the lowest average of any side.

Montpellier managed 34 defenders beaten in Round 1, more than any other side and more than twice as many as Exeter (16).

The Top 14 outfit conceded 23 turnovers against Leinster in Round 1, more than anyone else.

Apart from scoring two tries at the RDS, Nemani Nadolo made more carries (21) and beat more defenders (11) than any other player in Round 1.

Gareth Steenson made four offloads in Round 1, only two players made more.

12:38PM

Weather delivering

Really does look a picture at the Altrad Stadium, a far cry from the weather we saw in Llanelli on Friday night.

Storm Brian didn't make it to Montpellier... pic.twitter.com/H0JCNWGIwp — Rupert Cox (@RupertCoxSKY) 22 October 2017

12:13PM

Montpellier arriving

Love the Springbok supporter there welcoming Ruan Pienaar.

12:11PM

Welcome!

Afternoon all, what a treat this could be from the Altrad Stadium this afternoon in the Champions Cup.

It has been a lively weekend so far to say the least, Treviso pushing Toulon all the way 29-30 yesterday with the Ospreys getting two bonus points in defeat at Saracens being the highlights...