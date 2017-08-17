Montreal Impact 3 Chicago Fire 0: Piatti double sinks slumping visitors

A three-goal first half thanks to Ignacio Piatti and Matteo Mancosu inspired Montreal Impact to a convincing win against Chicago Fire.

Montreal Impact extended their winning streak in MLS courtesy of a 3-0 victory as Chicago Fire crashed to back-to-back defeats.

Ignacio Piatti scored twice and Matteo Mancosu was also on target in the first half as the Impact won their third consecutive game on Wednesday.

The Fire had the chance to move back within three points of Eastern Conference leaders Toronto FC but they were no match for an impressive Impact outfit in Montreal.

Montreal made a dream start at Stade Saputo thanks to Piatti, who broke the deadlock in the sixth minute.

Benefitting from a kind bounce, Piatti ran through on goal and scooped the ball into the net.

Mancosu doubled the lead from the penalty spot eight minutes before half-time after he was fouled inside the area.

Piatti put the result beyond doubt a minute later with a stunning goal as he curled the ball beyond Fire goalkeeper Matt Lampson.

The Impact are seventh in the east, two points adrift of Atlanta United, while the Fire are third and six points behind Toronto.