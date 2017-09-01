Moore to miss Springboks Test with baby on the way

Former Australia captain Stephen Moore will stay in Brisbane rather than travel to Perth to take on the Springboks.

Australia hooker Stephen Moore will miss the Rugby Championship clash with South Africa as his wife is due to give birth to their third child.

The former Wallabies captain started both Bledisloe Cup defeats to New Zealand, but will not feature against the Springboks in Perth on September 9.

A fit-again Tolu Latu has been called up to replace Moore, who will remain with his wife, Courtney, in Brisbane.

Moore is expected to be back in the fold to take on Argentina in Canberra on September 16.

Michael Cheika has not many any other changes after the Wallabies came agonisingly close to a shock victory over the All Blacks last weekend.

Resurgent South Africa will head to Australia with a spring in their step following back-to-back wins over Argentina.