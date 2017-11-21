Moore to retire from all rugby following Murrayfield Test

Stephen Moore was already set to walk away from the international scene at the end of the year, but he will now retire from all rugby.

Former Australia captain Stephen Moore has brought forward his retirement from all rugby, revealing Saturday's Test against Scotland at Murrayfield will be his final match.

Moore announced in July that he would bring an end to his Wallabies career at the end of 2017, but the hooker was set to play on for another season with the Reds in Super Rugby.

However, he will now retire from all forms of the game following this weekend's contest in Edinburgh.

In a statement on the Reds' official website, Moore explained the reason for his change of heart.

"I'd started planning for life after rugby since announcing my retirement from the international game back in July this year and the opportunity that I was exploring materialised probably six months earlier than I had expected," said the 34-year-old.

"So I have made the decision, in conjunction with the QRU [Queensland Rugby Union], to finish my rugby career now and take up a new opportunity. This also allows [head coach] Brad [Thorn] and the Reds coaches to move forward with their planning for 2018 and beyond.

"Someone once said to me that ideally you want something to retire to, and not from, and I think those are really wise words."

Only George Gregan has earned more caps for the Wallabies than Moore, who has played at three Rugby World Cups following his debut in 2005 and will play his 129th Test if he features against Scotland.

QRU CEO Richard Barker said: "On behalf of everyone at QRU and the wider Rugby community in Queensland, I’d like to congratulate Stephen on an excellent career.

"He is truly one of the great players to emerge from Ballymore and we are immensely proud of all he has achieved in the game."