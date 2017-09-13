Mooy, Rogic named among PFA Footballer of the Year nominees

Professional Footballers Australia have released the nominee lists for several awards including best men's and women's player.

Socceroo guns Aaron Mooy and Tom Rogic will be favourites to win the PFA's Footballer of the Year after the nominees for the award were announced on Wednesday.

The duo were nominated along with Hull City's Jackson Irvine, Club Brugge's Danny Vukovic and Sydney FC's Milos Ninkovic.

Superstar Sam Kerr has strong claims for the Women's Footballer of the Year award and will be challenged for the gong by Matildas teammates Steph Catley, Caitlin Foord, Alanna Kennedy, Katrina Gorry and Lydia Williams.

"As a player, being recognised by your peers is the greatest honour you can receive. All these players should be very proud of what they achieved during the 2016/17 season,” PFA president Alex Wilkinson said.

"Some of the very best footballers our country has ever produced have won these awards in the past and I’ve got no doubt that the current generation will leave their mark on Australian football."

Mustafa Amini, Jonathan Aspropotamitis, Alex Gersbach and Riley McGree were nominated for the PFA Harry Kewell Medal (best men's U/23 player), while Ellie Carpenter, Alex Chidiac, Grace Maher and Remy Siemsen are up for the women's equivalent.

The winners will be announced at the 2017 PFA Players’ Awards in Newcastle on Sunday.