Mor quits Borussia Dortmund for Celta Vigo

Emre Mor has completed a surprise move to Celta Vigo from Borussia Dortmund, the Bundesliga club have confirmed.

The Turkey international had been tipped to join Inter on a loan deal but talks with the Serie A side broke down this month.

The 20-year-old was also linked with Liverpool and Everton but has opted to sign for Celta in what is reported to be a club-record €13million deal.

In a statement, Dortmund confirmed: "Attacking player Emre Mor leaves Borussia Dortmund after a year and moves to Celta Vigo at his own request.

"The player, who grew up in Denmark, asked Borussia Dortmund for the move because he hopes to be at another club with greater opportunities than there are in BVB's already well-stocked attack."

Sporting director Michael Zorc added: "We respect this wish and we wish Emre all the best for the future."

Mor, who joined Dortmund from Nordsjaelland last year, could make his debut for Celta against Alaves on September 10.

The news follows Celta's confirmation that Claudio Beauvue has sealed a move to Leganes for the rest of the season.