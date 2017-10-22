Morais delighted with the control JDT showed against Perak

Ulisses Morais will not looking to put out a complete reserve side when JDT take on Kedah in the upcoming Super League fixture .





Johor Darul Ta'zim (JDT) will be making their second Malaysia Cup final appearance after ousting Perak 3-0 in the second leg of the semi-final. That win gave JDT a 4-1 aggregate score and will see them take on Kedah in the final on 4 November.

JDT turned on the style in the second half with Gabriel Guerra being the star performer, being involved in all three goals. Perak struggled to keep their composure in check after an offside call was made to what could have been their equalising goal in the match.

Ulisses Morais praised the efforts of his team after the match and was proud that they were able to keep their temperament better than their opponents.

"For today, we need to have a control on our emotions. Because we know this game is another tough game against a good team. We wanted to control the ball more than Perak. Because we know if we play like that, we'll create chances to score. The only difference in the second half was that we managed to convert our chances."

"Today Gabby found the goals compared to when he played in Ipoh where he played good but didn't put away his chances. The most important is that we achieved our target to win and we reached the final.

"We know how Perak play, very different from us. We waited for some counter attacks because we knew we can exploit the space. But we needed to keep our concentration to ensure Perak didn't score," said Morais at the post-match press conference.

Both sides approached the match in a cautious manner and neither teams gave much away. But JDT started pounding at the door toward the end of the first half and continued their momentum straight from the restart.

Morais' decision to included Afiq Fazail in the starting XI proved to be the correct decision as it was the youngster's pinpoint pass to Guerra that helped JDT to get their second goal of the night, one which also deflated the slim hopes of Perak.