Morata advised on where he needs to improve by Chelsea legend Zola

Alvaro Morata has been told by Gianfranco Zola that he will need to add greater consistency to his game if he is to be a success at Chelsea.

The Spanish striker was acquired from Real Madrid over the summer to help fill the striking void created by international team-mate Diego Costa.

With the two-time Premier League title winner deemed surplus to requirements, Antonio Conte opted to invest £70 million in the highly-rated 24-year-old.

His show of faith has been rewarded with three goals in five games, but club legend Zola still believes that Morata has much to work on if he is to truly fill Costa’s boots and become another talismanic presence at the focal point of the Blues’ attack.

The iconic Italian told talkSPORT: "I know he is a very talented player with amazing skills, but he has never been a regular.

"He played with Juventus and he wasn’t a regular, the same for Real Madrid.

"Nobody doubts his qualities but he is still young and needs to find consistency because when you play for teams like Juventus, Real Madrid and Chelsea you have to be consistent.

"Obviously Antonio Conte with his methods, his work ethic, he is helping him a lot and it seems he is going in the right direction.

"For Chelsea, the main striker is a vital position and if he plays well then [Eden] Hazard, Pedro, Willian, all the players around him, will play well also."

Morata has settled quickly into Premier League life, with the early signs looking encouraging for Chelsea.

He has retained his penchant for headed goals, which makes him a useful asset in the physical English top flight, while his hold-up play has also impressed.

Conte, though, will be aware that he has landed a player who spent much of his career being used as an impact player off the bench and that he needs to carefully manage a big-money addition in order to bring the best out of them.