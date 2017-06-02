Morata agrees to €60m move as Milan meet Madrid in Cardiff

AC Milan have agreed terms with Alvaro Morata over a €60 million move and the club's sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli hopes to tie up a deal for the Spain striker with Real Madrid in Cardiff this weekend.

Mirabelli travelled to Wales on Friday and will attend Saturday's Champions League final clash between Madrid and Juventus at the Millennium Stadium, but the Milan director will also use the trip to negotiate for Morata.

Milan have money to spend this summer following the recent takeover by a Chinese consortium and the Rossoneri have made Morata their top target in the transfer window, with Carlos Bacca set to leave San Siro and the club in the market for a top-class replacement.

Torino forward Andrea Belotti is also interesting Milan, but the Turin-based club are asking for €80 and Morata is their first choice, with wages of around €6.5-7m already agreed with the Spain striker.