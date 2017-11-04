Morata was begged not to follow Torres and Falcao by taking 'cursed' Chelsea No. 9 shirt

Alvaro Morata was “begged” not to inherit the “cursed” No.9 shirt at Chelsea, but opted to ignore that advice following a £70 million move.

The Spaniard completed a big-money switch to Stamford Bridge from Real Madrid over the summer, with the reigning Premier League champions in need of striking inspiration following the decision to part with Diego Costa.

Charged with the task of being a leading man in the final third, Morata opted to take a number befitting of such a role.

That decision was taken despite his new team-mates pointing out that since the heady days of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink plundering 70 goals for the Blues, the likes of Mateja Kezman, Khalid Boulahrouz, Steve Sidwell, Franco Di Santo, Fernando Torres and Radamal Falcao have already flattered to deceive with nine on their back.

Morata told FourFourTwo: “That was one of the first things I was told after turning up here.

