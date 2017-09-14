Morata confident Chelsea can emulate Juventus and Real Madrid

Alvaro Morata is targeting a Champions League hat-trick with Chelsea having already graced the final with Juventus and Real Madrid.

The Spain international striker got his first taste of the showpiece event in 2014, when he stepped off the bench in Madrid’s thrilling 4-1 victory over arch-rivals Atletico.

He did likewise with the Blancos last season as they swept past Juve, having previously been beaten by Barcelona while with the Turin giants in 2015.

Morata is now setting his sights on a fourth appearance with Chelsea, having joined the Blues in a £70 million deal over the summer.

"It’s an incredible competition," the 24-year-old told the club’s official website.

“With all the teams I’ve played for in the Champions League I have reached the final and I hope to do so this year too.

"It’s very difficult to win the Champions League but I think we have a good team, and with a good mentality we can do good things.”

Morata was left among the substitutes as Antonio Conte shuffled his pack for a Champions League opener against Qarabag on Tuesday, with Chelsea easing their way to a 6-0 victory.

The big-money striker has, however, enjoyed a bright start to life at Stamford Bridge – netting three times in five appearances – and feels he is adjusting well to new surroundings.

Morata added: “At the moment, I’ve only scored and assisted with my head for Chelsea, so I hope to use my feet as well soon!

“But it’s true that English football is different to Italy and Spain. You don’t have much time to calm down, or relax, because all the time the ball is on fire! You need to be in good condition to play here and approach every match with a good mentality.

“In terms of the marking, it is probably the same here as in Italy with the teams that are maybe not at the top of the league – those teams are compact and it’s hard for us sometimes to break them down. But when the other team wants to play with the ball, you can find space. That’s when you find the spaces to attack the other team.”

Morata will be hoping to see opportunities in his next outing, with Chelsea readying themselves for a crunch London derby clash with Arsenal at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.