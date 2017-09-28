Morata: Conte believes in me so I can be at my best

Alvaro Morata lauded Chelsea manager Antonio Conte after the striker netted a vital goal at Atletico Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old joined Chelsea for £55 million in the summer and he met Eden Hazard's cross to score his seventh goal in seven games for the club.

The former Real Madrid striker celebrated his equaliser with Conte and ran to him during his goal celebration. Michy Batshuayi then came on for Morata and went on to score the winner in the 94th minute.

Morata is grateful that his move to London has turned around completely after he missed a penalty in a shootout defeat against Arsenal in the Community Shield.

“I came to Chelsea because one club and one coach believed in me. Now I have all of these things and I'm very happy,” Morata said at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium. "The first official match I made a mistake and I suffer for a few days.

"The people doesn't see the situation, but I grow up, take out my character and now the things are OK and we hope to continue like this. It's always a difficult challenge [to adapt to England]. It's the most competitive league in the world.

"Yes, it's physical and it's the league with the most teams who can win the title. Strong teams. I'm very happy, not just for me, but for all the team. It's very important. It's very important for us because we saw the Chelsea level for all the European teams.

"Atletico is always fighting for the title and we'll take three points today. And we're very happy because we're fighting for the Premier League too. We have another big match [against Manchester City next], another Premier League big match. It's very important for us before the international break to take the three points.”

Chelsea played with two forwards in Madrid as Conte got the better of Diego Simeone tactically on the night. Conte chose to line up with Morata and Eden Hazard leading the line and the Spain international hailed his on-pitch chemistry with his team-mate.

“It's not difficult playing with this kind of player [Hazard]. He's one of the three better players in the world. It's easy for me playing with him.”