Morata: Of course I would go back to Real Madrid

A third spell at Real Madrid is always a possibility for Alvaro Morata, but his immediate focus is on winning titles at Chelsea.

Alvaro Morata will never close the door on a return to Real Madrid, but he wants to have a "great career" at Chelsea before departing.

Spain international striker Morata has made a strong start to life at Chelsea following a reported £70million move from Madrid, scoring eight goals and supplying three assists in 15 appearances in all competitions.

There was speculation about the 25-year-old's long-term future when he revealed last month he was having difficulties adjusting to the "stress" of living in London, but he clarified his comments by saying he would be happy to remain at the club for 10 years.

However, a third stint at the Santiago Bernabeu is seemingly never out of the question for Morata.

"Of course, I would go back, after winning everything at Chelsea and having a great career there," Morata told El Larguero.

"It is very difficult to say no for someone who is a Madridista. I don't honestly think it will happen, but you never know.

"I do not even think about it because I'm very happy in London.

Morata expressed gratitude to Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane for retaining him after the club exercised an option to bring him back from Juventus, but decided to move on after failing to establish himself in the Frenchman's starting line-up.

"I appreciate a lot that he told me to stay after returning from Juve. We won great titles in LaLiga and the Champions League," he said.

"I played a lot of games but in the Champions League knockouts I got 10 minutes. I wanted to leave to be more important.

"The same as if next year goes badly, which I hope it doesn't, and Chelsea sell me and I have to go to smaller teams.

"The easy thing was to stay, be comfortable and without the pressure of being a starter.

"I wish I could've stayed. Last year wasn't as bad for me as they say, but I didn't play against any big teams.

"I told Zidane and he understood me. I'm very grateful."