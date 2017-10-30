Morata denies he's unhappy at Chelsea after Italy return comments

Alvaro Morata has moved to clarify comments made in a widely-shared interview on Monday, insisting that he is happy at Chelsea.

The Spain international was quoted by La Gazzetta Dello Sport as saying that he missed playing for Juventus, and that he would like to live in Italy.

Reportedly speaking about his return to Real Madrid from Juve prior to his move to the Blues, he is quoted: "There were contractual agreements to respect. The disappointment was huge: I went right back to the start."

"They treated me like the kid I was before the two seasons in Italy.

"I arrived [in Italy] feeling like a boy and I returned feeling like a true player. I should never have left Italy and Juve.

"I really miss Italy. My wife would like to live in Spain; I'd like to live in Italy."

However, he has now insisted that there was a "communication problem", and that he is content in London, as Chelsea prepare to face Roma in the Champions League.

