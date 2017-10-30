Morata denies he's unhappy at Chelsea after Italy return comments
Alvaro Morata has moved to clarify comments made in a widely-shared interview on Monday, insisting that he is happy at Chelsea.
The Spain international was quoted by La Gazzetta Dello Sport as saying that he missed playing for Juventus, and that he would like to live in Italy.
Reportedly speaking about his return to Real Madrid from Juve prior to his move to the Blues, he is quoted: "There were contractual agreements to respect. The disappointment was huge: I went right back to the start."
"They treated me like the kid I was before the two seasons in Italy.
"I arrived [in Italy] feeling like a boy and I returned feeling like a true player. I should never have left Italy and Juve.
"I really miss Italy. My wife would like to live in Spain; I'd like to live in Italy."
However, he has now insisted that there was a "communication problem", and that he is content in London, as Chelsea prepare to face Roma in the Champions League.
"Probably we have a communication problem with this interview. All I said was I was very happy at Juventus," he told reporters at a press conference.
"In the interview I wanted to say probably after my career I don't live in London. But I'm really happy in London.
"I really like London now, but probably in the future when I want to bring my children to school I prefer to go back to my country.
"I'm talking only about the traffic & lots of people. But it's a great city... I really enjoy London."
Morata has scored seven goals in 13 appearances for Chelsea since his summer move, and he has also hailed manager Antonio Conte.
"The relationship is really good. I talk a lot with Antonio. He loves to work hard & I do too."