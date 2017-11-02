Morata feeling like a 'No. 1 striker' for the first time at Chelsea

Alvaro Morata admits that he feels like a “No. 1 striker” for the first time after he joined Chelsea for £70 million from Real Madrid.

The Spain international has represented some of the biggest sides in world football, having also spent two years with Italian champions Juventus.

He won Serie A and graced the Champions League final while in Turin, while conquering Europe and La Liga with Real.

Morata netted 20 times for the Blancos last season, but made just 14 league starts and believes it has only been since moving to England that he has finally been recognised as a leading man.

The 25-year-old told FourFourTwo: “This is perhaps the first time in my senior career that I've started five matches in a row, or felt like the No.1 striker at a club.

