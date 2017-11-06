Morata fires Chelsea to deserved Man Utd victory

Chelsea kept in touch with Premier League leaders Manchester City on Sunday as they dealt a blow to Manchester United’s hopes of claiming the title.

Antonio Conte’s men went into the clash at Stamford Bridge on Sunday 12 points behind Pep Guardiola’s outfit, who had earlier beaten Arsenal 3-1. To stand any chance of regaining their crown, therefore, they simply had to win.

Against a United team that was deployed in a typically circumspect manner by Jose Mourinho, they were able to get the job done thanks to a solitary goal from Alvaro Morata early in the second half.

The visiting boss might have argued that “the team that scored first would probably win”, but the likelihood was that was always going to be Chelsea.

While the home side managed a commendable 14 efforts on goal, the visitors achieved only five and of these only a couple were on target. Indeed, throughout the game, the Red Devils only got two shots away from inside the Chelsea box in comparison to 10 from their rivals.

Still, compared to the manner in which they played at Liverpool, where they successfully came away with a scoreless draw, they were positively dynamic. At Anfield they only managed three shots of any kind at goal.

