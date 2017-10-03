Morata hamstring injury to sideline Chelsea striker for over a month

Alvaro Morata is set to miss over a month of football for Chelsea after Spain confirmed that the striker suffered a grade II hamstring strain in the match against Manchester City.

The 24-year-old limped off the pitch in the 35th minute as Chelsea were beaten 1-0 at Stamford Bridge by their title rivals thanks to a Kevin De Bruyne goal.

Chelsea and Spain's doctors have both assessed Morata's hamstring injury and the Blues will continue to do so as they aim to get him back as soon as possible.

Crystal Palace and Roma are up next for Chelsea but Morata is doubtful for those games as injuries of this type generally lead a player to be out for between four to six weeks.

Antonio Conte has become heavily reliant on his Spain international since signing him for £57 million from Real Madrid in the summer.

Chelsea Palace GFX More

Morata has seven goals and two assists in 2017-18 and Conte described why he chose to start his striker for third match in a row after his side lost to Manchester City.

"It's normal when you play three massive games in only seven days, you must consider this aspect. We needed to take this risk because Morata for us is an important player," Conte said at Stamford Bridge.

Morata will get treatment at Cobham Training Centre while most of his Chelsea team-mates are away with their national teams. Michy Batshuayi and Eden Hazard are expected to play in Morata's role up front in his absence.

WHICH GAMES COULD ALVARO MORATA MISS?