Morata hopeful about 'phenomenon' Isco's injury following Spain victory

Alvaro Morata championed Isco as a "phenomenon" for his display in Spain's 5-0 win over Costa Rica on Saturday and is optimistic that the injury he picked up was nothing more than a "knock".

Spain were at their rampant best in Malaga, dispatching their visitors with consummate ease in what was an emphatic display.

David Silva was at the centre of most things, scoring twice and setting up another, but Isco was similarly impressive, dictating much of Spain's play.

Isco Alarcon, Spain, Yeltsin Tejeda, Costa Rica More

He asked to be withdrawn in the second half following a hefty collision with a Costa Rica defender, surely causing concern for Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane ahead of next week's Madrid derby clash with Atletico.

But he was able to walk off and was spotted laughing and joking on the bench thereafter, with Morata optimistic about his former Madrid team-mate's condition.

"It was a little thing," Morata is quoted as saying by AS . "Isco's leg had a knock, so let's hope he's well as soon as possible.

"Isco is a real phenomenon. This is his home, his land and as long as he is happy, we are happy."

On Spain's performance, Morata believes that Julen Lopetegui's men are making teams appear worse than they actually are.

He added: "We are making our opponents look weaker than they are. We had a great match against Italy and you can see that when we play, it feels good."