Alvaro Morata injury: Chelsea striker limps off vs Man City with hamstring problem

Chelsea were dealt a major blow against Manchester City on Saturday, as striker Alvaro Morata limped off with a muscular issue in the first half.

Morata was replaced by Willian as Antonio Conte opted for the Brazilian ahead of back-up striker Michy Batshuayi, with Eden Hazard moving to centre-forward.

The 24-year-old has been in red-hot form for Chelsea, scoring seven goals in seven appearances in all competitions this season after making a €62 million move move from Real Madrid in the summer.

If Morata is forced to miss an extended spell, Batshuayi is likely to get a run of games as he looks to show he's worthy of a starting spot.

The Belgium international has been in good scoring form for the Blues, with five goals in six appearances in all competitions in 2017-18 heading into Saturday's match.