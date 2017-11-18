Morata makes historic impact at Chelsea

The 24-year-old scored one and set up another in the first half against West Brom, meaning he has contributed to an incredible 12 goals in 11 games

Alvaro Morata could be on his way to becoming a Chelsea icon if he maintains his current form.

The striker's fine start to the season has obliterated any doubt over his suitability to succeed Diego Costa at the forefront of Antonio Conte's side since his £60 million move from Real Madrid.

West Ham 9/1 to beat Watford 1-0

After scoring in Chelsea's previous win over Manchester United, the Spaniard continued that form in Saturday's clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Morata opened the scoring 17 minutes in when he netted the rebound from an Eden Hazard shot before setting the Belgian up later in the first half.

12 - Alvaro Morata has had a hand in more goals in his first 11 @premierleague games for @ChelseaFC than any other player for the club (8 goals, 4 assists). Impact. pic.twitter.com/dhhLdOfObv — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017

Morata is now on eight goals and four assists in the Premier League, meaning he has been involved in more goals in his first 11 games than any Chelsea player before him.

The ex-Juventus star is also on an excellent run for his national team, having scored in five in his last four appearances.