Morata makes record-breaking start to Chelsea career

The former Real Madrid and Juventus attacker has hit the ground running in London, making an immediate impact for Antonio Conte's side

Alvaro Morata has settled comfortably into his new surroundings at Stamford Bridge and the Spain international has already broken a record since joining Chelsea from Real Madrid.

After scoring and providing an assist in the first league game of the season against Burnley, the 24-year-old repeated the feat in the Blues' game against Everton on Sunday.

In teeing up compatriot Cesc Fabregas and scoring himself against the Toffees, Morata became the first player in Premier League history to score and assist in each of his first two home games.

The £70 million signing from Real has given Antonio Conte a different option in attack this season and fans of the London club will be hoping that he can continue his early-season form.

Chelsea 17/20 to beat Leicester

While he has never been a prolific goalscorer, Morata bagged 15 goals in Madrid's way to La Liga glory and if he can hit that target on his first season in England, he will surely be deemed a success.