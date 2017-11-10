Morata opens door to Real Madrid return: Of course I'd go back!

The Spaniard maintains he is happy at Chelsea and is keen to win trophies with the Blues but would not rule out going back to Madrid in the future

Alvaro Morata has revealed that he would be happy to rejoin Real Madrid in the future.

The Chelsea striker left Zinedine Zidane's side in the summer, joining the Premier League champions having failed to secure a regular place in the starting XI at the Bernabeu.

Morata 9/1 to be PL top scorer

Morata, who has scored eight goals in 15 appearances for the Blues, has previously denied that he is unhappy at Chelsea but it appears that he would be open to returning to the Spanish capital one day.

When asked if he would consider moving back to Madrid in the future, Morata told Cadena SER: "Of course I would go back [to Real Madrid]. After winning everything with Chelsea and making a great career here... well, why not?

"It's very difficult to say 'no' to Real Madrid for a Real Madrid fan like me. But I don't believe it can happen, honestly, but who knows. I don't think about it because I'm very happy in London.

"I prefer that they [Madrid] miss me more as a person than as a player. I think they have a good team, Madrid [as a club] is always more important than each player."

Morata also discussed his exit from the Champions League holders, insisting that while he appreciated Zidane wanting him to remain at the club, he had to make the decision to leave to get more first-team opportunities.

He added: "I appreciate that he told me to stay after returning from Juve. We won La Liga and the Champions League - great titles. I told him I had to fight for my future.

"I played many matches but [only] in the Champions League qualifiers, for 10 minutes. I wanted to leave to be more important. Like next year if I'm doing badly, and I hope not, Chelsea could sell me and I would have to go to a smaller team.

"The easy thing would have been to stay, comfortable [in Madrid] and without the pressure to be a starter. I wish I could have stayed, I did not have a bad time last year as has been said, but I did not play against any top team. I told Zinedine Zidane and he understood me, I am very grateful."