Morata showing Chelsea were right to trust him with filling Costa's boots

The former Real Madrid forward has helped to smooth the transition from his Spain international colleague, with the goals continuing to flow

Alvaro Morata is showing that Chelsea were right to trust him with succeeding Diego Costa, with the striker continuing his impressive start in the Premier League.

The Blues spent big to lure the Spain international away from Real Madrid once the decision was taken to move in a different direction.

Antonio Conte opted to freeze Costa out, despite being a two-time Premier League title winner, and turn to a man with no prior Premier League experience.

Morata has, however, justified that show of faith, with his early opener against Stoke further highlighting that he is capable of filling some big boots at Stamford Bridge.

6 - Only Diego Costa (8) had more goals/assists in his first six PL games for Chelsea than Alvaro Morata (4 goals, 2 assists). Replacement. pic.twitter.com/p2wICSccL2 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 23, 2017

Morata marked his Premier League debut with a goal in a 3-2 defeat to Burnley.

He then netted against Everton and Leicester, while laying on two efforts for grateful team-mates.

The 24-year-old was also able to shake a scoring monkey off his back against Stoke, as he found the target for the first time with his feet.

That's the perfect way to start and Morata has that goal with his feet he's been wanting! #STKCHE — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) September 23, 2017

While Morata is quickly cementing a standing as the new darling of Stamford Bridge, Chelsea have sanctioned the sale of Costa to Atletico Madrid and he will embark on a second spell with the La Liga giants from January.