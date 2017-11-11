Morata wants 'unstoppable' Isco to follow him from Real Madrid to Chelsea

Alvaro Morata would take Isco to Chelsea if he had the chance to lure another top talent away from Real Madrid.

The Spanish striker left Santiago Bernabeu over the summer in a £70 million transfer to Stamford Bridge.

Morata has impressed in England, netting eight times for the reigning Premier League champions in 15 appearances to date.

He also has one international goal to his name this term and would like to see a man who has impressed alongside him, while also shining for Real, join him in west London.

Pressed by Cadena Ser on which fellow Spaniard he would snap up, Morata said: “I would take [Isco] to Chelsea now when I return [from the Spanish camp].

“But I think that right now he has one of the most important roles at Madrid. In the national team he is also key.