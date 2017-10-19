Morata can win Premier League golden boot, says Chelsea legend Gianluca Vialli

Gianluca Vialli has backed Alvaro Morata to fend over Sergio Aguero, Harry Kane and Romelu Lukaku in his race to become the Premier League's top goalscorer this season.

Morata 8/1 to be PL top scorer

Morata, who has scored seven goals in 2017-18, sat out Chelsea's 2-1 defeat over Crystal Palace at the weekend due to a hamstring injury but made his return against Roma on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old is wearing Chelsea's No.9 shirt as he did as Juventus and Vialli, Chelsea's former player-manager who also wore the No.9 shirt for both clubs, has been impressed with Spain forward's start to life in west London.

"I’ve got no doubts that Morata can be there or thereabouts and win the competition as the most prolific striker in the Premier League," Vialli told Goal. "He has got a different style. He is not Diego Costa, there’s only one Diego Costa in terms of being able to be effective and aggressive at the same time.

"He’s not Lukaku because he hasn’t got the physique of Lukaku but he is probably more effective in front of goal because Morata only needs a couple of opportunities to score. Lukaku normally is always there, which is a great asset for a striker but he might need two or three chances to convert one goal.

