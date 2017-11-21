More goals and more assists: Ronaldo claims Champions League bragging rights over Messi

The Real Madrid forward was back to his best against APOEL on Tuesday, with the Portuguese scoring and creating on a productive European evening

Cristiano Ronaldo’s ongoing battle with Lionel Messi shows no sign of abating, with the Real Madrid man now topping more Champions League charts.

The Portuguese teed up Karim Bemzema during a meeting with APOEL on Tuesday to record his 27th assist in Europe’s premier club competition over the last 10 years.

Nobody can claim to have bettered that return, with the four-time Ballon d’Or winner and recent recipient of the top award in the Goal 50 continuing to raise the bar when it comes to individual achievement.

27 - Cristiano Ronaldo has provided more assists than any other player in #UCL in the last 10 seasons. Generous. pic.twitter.com/9QzxKckH4K — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 21, 2017

Ronaldo already topped the charts regarding all-time Champions League assists, with his tally lifting him above Barcelona talisman Messi and other iconic figures such as Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs and Swedish superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

He is also the leading marksman among the continental elite, as the only man to have netted more than 100 times among elite competition.

Ronaldo has endured uncharacteristic struggles for goals this season, but he remains a key figure for Zinedine Zidane’s side even when he is not finding the target himself.

The 32-year-old has just 10 efforts to his name in 2017-18, with just one of those having come in La Liga, but his remarkable strike rate in the Champions League has seen him set another benchmark.

18 - Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 18 Champions League goals in 2017; the record for a single player in a calendar year. Updated. pic.twitter.com/ccVdBBJFJq — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 21, 2017

98 - Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored more goals for the same club than any other player in #UCL history (Lionel Messi, 97). Immaculate. pic.twitter.com/eB66umub3B — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 21, 2017

Real will be hoping to see Ronaldo build on his midweek outing against APOEL and carry momentum towards the hectic festive period.