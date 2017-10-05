More interceptions than Stones, more blocks than Jones: Does Brighton's Lewis Dunk deserve England recognition?

A little more than two years ago, Brighton & Hove Albion rejected a third and final bid from Fulham, believed to be around £5 million, for central defender and academy graduate Lewis Dunk. Twelve months later another offer was declined, this time from Newcastle worth twice as much. It was a gamble based on chairman Tony Bloom's long-term assumption that Dunk would one day lead the seaside club into the Premier League; a gamble which is still paying off.

"We played Arsenal in the cup a few years ago," Dunk told The Daily Telegraph ahead of the current campaign. "I came up against Alexis Sanchez and he did four step-overs, did a Cruyff turn, and I was still standing there. I didn’t know where he went."

On Sunday, Dunk was able to showcase exactly how far he's come as a player and, more importantly, just how much he has matured since their previous meeting.

There were winces from the 3,000 fans housed in the away section of the Emirates support when Dunk charged towards a loose ball having been sold short by an undercooked pass. Rather than throwing his weight into the oncoming Alexis, however, as he may have previously been happy to, the Albion man remained on his feet and came out with possession. The pair would meet again when Dunk cleared the Arsenal man's piercing low strike off the line in the second half, and again in a fifty-fifty challenge in which the Chilean was left in a heap on the ground.

Lewis Dunk Brighton More