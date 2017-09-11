KPL moves venue for two matches in round of 25

KPL also made venue change for a league match between Kariobangi Sharks against Sofapaka and Mathare United

The venues of two Kenyan Premier League round of 25 matches have been moved.

AFC Leopards' fixture against Sony Sugar that was scheduled to take place at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru has been moved to Kericho Green Stadium.

Host Ulinzi Stars will also make a short trip to Kericho when they host Sofapaka duo to unavailability of Afraha Stadium.

The unavailability of Afraha also affected Ingwe's match against Thika United and Kakamega Homeboyz that has since been shifted to Thika Sub County Stadium.

Kenyan Premier League Limited also shifted the match between league debutants Kariobangi Sharks against Sofapaka and Mathare United.

The fixtures will be held at Kasarani Stadium and not Narok County Stadium as earlier scheduled.