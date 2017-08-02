"More of a suggestion than a real rule" - Klopp hits out a FFP ahead of Neymar transfer

Neymar's pending transfer from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain for a whopping €222 million has caught the attention of the entire footballing world, drawing reactions from far and wide.

It's no surprise then, that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was asked about the deal after his side lost out to Atletico Madrid in the Audi Cup, falling on penalties to the Spanish side who claimed the crown.

The Reds boss sees the move as a negative step for the future of the game, and took a swipe at Financial Fair Play, the set of rules put in place by UEFA to hold clubs accountable for any irresponsible spending.

​"​There are clubs who can pay fees like that - Man City and PSG. Everyone knows that," Klopp told reporters.

"​I thought that [Financial] Fair Play was made so that situations like that can't happen. But that's more of a suggestion than a real rule."

With the Neymar deal set to go more than double the previous record transfer - Manchester Untied's move for Paul Pogba a year ago - Klopp admits that he's dumbfounded, but hopes that it's an outlier rather than a future norm.

​"​I don't know and I don't understand that. I don't know how it happens. That's not the next step I hope.

"​I hope that it will stay an exception, but you don't know.​"​