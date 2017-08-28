More withdrawals from Harambee Stars squad

The two join Tottenham star Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omollo and goalkeeper, Arnold Origi from pulling out of the squad

China-based duo of Michael Olunga and Ayub Timbe have withdrawn from Harambee Stars squad to face Mozambique in a friendly match in September.

The two Kenyan international, who were called to the national team by coach Stanley Okumbi, have since requested to be excluded from the Maputo trip.

Olunga, who last took part in a competitive match in early June, has since been relegated to Guizhou Zhicheng reserve squad, following the newly enacted Chinese Super League Foreign Quota Rule, which allows only three foreigners to be registered in the first team in any given season.

Timbe who turns out for another Chinse Super League side, Beijing Renhe will also be out.

The two join Tottenham midfielder and Harambee Stars Captain, Victor Wanyama, Johanna Omollo and goalkeeper, Arnold Origi in pulling out from the Mozambique trip.

Wanyama requested for an exemption to recover his form having come back from injury a few weeks while Omollo asked to be given time to settle at his new club, Cercle Brugge that he joined slightly a month ago.

Origi, on the other hand, has since acquired Norwegian citizenship and will be ineligible to play for Kenya due to the fact that Norway doesn't accept dual citizenship.

Harambee Stars squad for foreign-based players: Abud Omar (Slava Sofia, Bulgaria), Anthony Akumu (Zesco, Zambia), David Ochieng (New York Cosmos, USA), Jesse Were (Zesco, Zambia), David Owino (Zesco, Zambia), Clifton Miheso (Buildcon FC, Zambia), Erick Johanna (Vasalund’s FC, Sweden), Mark Makwatta (Buildcon FC, Zambia), Jonah Ayunga (Galway United, Ireland), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg United, South Africa).